Nov 27 English Premier League results and
standings on Sunday
Liverpool 1 Manchester City 1
Swansea City 0 Aston Villa 0
Played on Saturday
Arsenal 1 Fulham 1
Bolton Wanderers 0 Everton 2
Chelsea 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 1
Norwich City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Stoke City 3 Blackburn Rovers 1
Sunderland 1 Wigan Athletic 2
West Bromwich Albion 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 13 11 2 0 43 12 35
2 Manchester United 13 9 3 1 30 13 30
3 Tottenham Hotspur 12 9 1 2 26 16 28
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 13 7 5 1 19 12 26
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 13 8 1 4 28 17 25
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 13 6 5 2 17 12 23
7 Arsenal 13 7 2 4 26 23 23
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 13 3 7 3 16 17 16
9 Everton 12 5 1 6 15 16 16
10 Norwich City 13 4 4 5 19 21 16
11 Queens Park Rangers 13 4 3 6 14 24 15
12 Stoke City 13 4 3 6 13 23 15
13 Swansea City 13 3 5 5 12 16 14
14 West Bromwich Albion 13 4 2 7 12 20 14
15 Fulham 13 2 6 5 15 16 12
16 Sunderland 13 2 5 6 15 15 11
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 13 3 2 8 13 23 11
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 13 3 0 10 19 31 9
19 Wigan Athletic 13 2 3 8 12 24 9
20 Blackburn Rovers 13 1 4 8 17 30 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
