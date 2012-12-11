Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 11
Sunderland 3 Reading 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 16 13 0 3 40 23 39
2 Manchester City 16 9 6 1 30 14 33
3 Chelsea 16 8 5 3 28 17 29
-------------------------
4 Everton 16 6 8 2 27 20 26
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 2 6 29 25 26
-------------------------
6 West Bromwich Albion 16 8 2 6 24 21 26
7 Arsenal 16 6 6 4 26 16 24
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 16 6 5 5 26 21 23
9 Stoke City 16 5 8 3 14 12 23
10 Liverpool 16 5 7 4 22 20 22
11 West Ham United 16 6 4 6 21 20 22
12 Norwich City 16 5 7 4 17 24 22
13 Fulham 16 5 5 6 27 27 20
14 Newcastle United 16 4 5 7 18 23 17
15 Sunderland 16 3 7 6 17 21 16
16 Southampton 16 4 3 9 22 32 15
17 Aston Villa 16 3 6 7 12 23 15
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 16 4 3 9 17 30 15
19 Reading 16 1 6 9 19 31 9
20 Queens Park Rangers 16 0 7 9 13 29 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 15
Newcastle United v Manchester City (1245)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (1500)
Manchester United v Sunderland (1500)
Norwich City v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Fulham (1500)
Stoke City v Everton (1500)
Sunday, December 16
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1330)
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United (1600)
Monday, December 17
Reading v Arsenal (2000)