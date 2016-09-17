Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 17
Everton 3 Middlesbrough 1
Hull City 1 Arsenal 4
Leicester City 3 Burnley 0
Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0
West Bromwich Albion 4 West Ham United 2
Friday, September 16
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 15 4 15
2 Everton 5 4 1 0 10 3 13
3 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 12 7 10
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 11 8 10
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
9 Leicester City 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
10 Hull City 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
11 Middlesbrough 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
12 Watford 4 1 1 2 7 8 4
13 Crystal Palace 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
14 Swansea City 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
15 Burnley 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
16 Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
17 West Ham United 5 1 0 4 7 13 3
-------------------------
18 Southampton 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
19 Sunderland 4 0 1 3 3 8 1
20 Stoke City 4 0 1 3 2 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 18
Watford v Manchester United (1100)
Crystal Palace v Stoke City (1315)
Southampton v Swansea City (1315)
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1530)