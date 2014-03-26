Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 26 Liverpool 2 Sunderland 1 West Ham United 2 Hull City 1 Tuesday, March 25 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 2 Manchester United 0 Manchester City 3 Newcastle United 0 Everton 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 21 6 4 62 23 69 2 Liverpool 31 21 5 5 84 39 68 3 Manchester City 29 21 3 5 79 27 66 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 55 36 63 ------------------------- 5 Everton 30 16 9 5 46 30 57 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 5 9 40 40 56 7 Manchester United 31 15 6 10 48 37 51 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 31 14 4 13 38 43 46 9 Southampton 31 12 9 10 45 40 45 10 Stoke City 31 9 10 12 36 45 37 11 West Ham United 31 9 7 15 34 41 34 12 Aston Villa 30 9 7 14 33 42 34 13 Hull City 31 9 6 16 33 39 33 14 Norwich City 31 8 8 15 26 48 32 15 Swansea City 31 7 9 15 42 48 30 16 West Bromwich Albion 30 5 13 12 33 45 28 17 Crystal Palace 30 8 4 18 19 39 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 27 46 25 19 Cardiff City 31 6 7 18 26 58 25 20 Fulham 31 7 3 21 30 70 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
* Schweinsteiger could have helped United, says Loew (Updates with Fire confirmation, length of deal, Loew quotes)