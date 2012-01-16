Jan 16 English premier league results and
standings on Monday
Wigan Athletic 0 Manchester City 1
Played on Sunday
Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Swansea City 3 Arsenal 2
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 1 Everton 1
Blackburn Rovers 3 Fulham 1
Chelsea 1 Sunderland 0
Liverpool 0 Stoke City 0
Manchester United 3 Bolton Wanderers 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Norwich City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 21 16 3 2 57 16 51
2 Manchester United 21 15 3 3 52 20 48
3 Tottenham Hotspur 21 14 4 3 39 21 46
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 21 12 4 5 40 25 40
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 21 11 3 7 38 31 36
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 21 10 6 5 30 25 36
7 Liverpool 21 9 8 4 24 18 35
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 21 8 6 7 22 31 30
9 Norwich City 21 7 7 7 32 36 28
10 Swansea City 21 6 8 7 23 25 26
11 Everton 21 7 4 10 21 25 25
12 Sunderland 21 6 6 9 27 24 24
13 Aston Villa 21 5 9 7 23 27 24
14 Fulham 21 5 8 8 23 29 23
15 West Bromwich Albion 21 6 4 11 20 30 22
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 4 6 11 23 37 18
17 Blackburn Rovers 21 4 5 12 32 44 17
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 21 4 5 12 19 36 17
19 Bolton Wanderers 21 5 1 15 25 46 16
20 Wigan Athletic 21 3 6 12 18 42 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports)