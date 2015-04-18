April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0
Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 2
Everton 1 Burnley 0
Leicester City 2 Swansea City 0
Stoke City 2 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 32 23 7 2 65 26 76
2 Arsenal 32 20 6 6 63 32 66
3 Manchester United 33 19 8 6 59 31 65
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 18 7 7 65 34 61
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 32 17 6 9 47 36 57
-------------------------
6 Southampton 33 17 5 11 45 24 56
7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 16 6 10 50 46 54
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 33 13 8 12 38 42 47
9 Stoke City 33 13 7 13 38 41 46
10 West Ham United 32 11 10 11 42 40 43
11 Crystal Palace 33 11 9 13 42 45 42
12 Everton 33 10 11 12 41 43 41
13 West Bromwich Albion 33 9 9 15 32 46 36
14 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 33 51 35
15 Aston Villa 33 8 8 17 24 45 32
16 Sunderland 32 5 14 13 25 48 29
17 Hull City 32 6 10 16 29 45 28
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 32 7 7 18 34 51 28
19 Queens Park Rangers 33 7 5 21 38 59 26
20 Burnley 33 5 11 17 26 51 26
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Manchester City v West Ham United (1230)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)