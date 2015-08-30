Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Southampton 3 Norwich City 0
Swansea City 2 Manchester United 1
Saturday, August 29
AFC Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 1
Aston Villa 2 Sunderland 2
Chelsea 1 Crystal Palace 2
Liverpool 0 West Ham United 3
Manchester City 2 Watford 0
Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 1
Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 10 0 12
2 Crystal Palace 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
3 Leicester City 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
-------------------------
4 Swansea City 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 3 3 7
-------------------------
7 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 2 3 7
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 9 6 6
9 Everton 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
10 Southampton 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
11 AFC Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 5 6 4
12 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
13 Chelsea 4 1 1 2 6 9 4
14 Norwich City 4 1 1 2 5 8 4
15 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 1 2 3 6 4
16 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
17 Watford 4 0 3 1 2 4 3
-------------------------
18 Stoke City 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
19 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
20 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 6 10 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation