Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 25
Aston Villa 1 Everton 3
Chelsea 2 Newcastle United 0
Manchester United 3 Fulham 2
Norwich City 1 Queens Park Rangers 1
Southampton 0 Wigan Athletic 2
Swansea City 3 West Ham United 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
2 Swansea City 2 2 0 0 8 0 6
3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 West Bromwich Albion 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
5 Fulham 2 1 0 1 7 3 3
-------------------------
6 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
7 Manchester United 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
-------------------------
8 Wigan Athletic 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Newcastle United 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
11 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
14 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
16 Norwich City 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
16 Queens Park Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
-------------------------
18 Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
19 Aston Villa 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
20 Liverpool 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 25
Sunderland v Reading (1400) Postponed
Sunday, August 26
Stoke City v Arsenal (1230)
Liverpool v Manchester City (1500)