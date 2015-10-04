Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Arsenal 3 Manchester United 0
Everton 1 Liverpool 1
Swansea City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, October 3
AFC Bournemouth 1 Watford 1
Aston Villa 0 Stoke City 1
Chelsea 1 Southampton 3
Crystal Palace 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Manchester City 6 Newcastle United 1
Norwich City 1 Leicester City 2
Sunderland 2 West Ham United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 8 6 0 2 19 7 18
2 Arsenal 8 5 1 2 13 7 16
3 Manchester United 8 5 1 2 12 8 16
-------------------------
4 Crystal Palace 8 5 0 3 11 7 15
-------------------------
5 Leicester City 8 4 3 1 17 15 15
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 8 4 2 2 17 11 14
-------------------------
7 Everton 8 3 4 1 12 8 13
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 8 3 4 1 11 7 13
9 Southampton 8 3 3 2 13 10 12
10 Liverpool 8 3 3 2 8 10 12
11 Swansea City 8 2 4 2 10 10 10
12 Watford 8 2 4 2 6 7 10
13 Norwich City 8 2 3 3 12 14 9
14 Stoke City 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
15 AFC Bournemouth 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
16 Chelsea 8 2 2 4 12 17 8
17 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 2 4 6 11 8
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 8 1 1 6 8 13 4
19 Sunderland 8 0 3 5 8 18 3
20 Newcastle United 8 0 3 5 6 17 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation