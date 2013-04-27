April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 27
Everton 1 Fulham 0
Manchester City 2 West Ham United 1
Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 6
Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 3
Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0
Wigan Athletic 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 34 27 3 4 78 35 84
2 Manchester City 34 21 8 5 61 31 71
3 Arsenal 34 18 9 7 65 35 63
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 33 18 8 7 66 35 62
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 8 8 60 43 62
-------------------------
6 Everton 35 15 14 6 52 38 59
7 Liverpool 35 14 12 9 67 42 54
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 34 14 6 14 46 44 48
9 Swansea City 33 10 12 11 43 42 42
10 West Ham United 35 11 9 15 41 49 42
11 Fulham 35 10 10 15 44 53 40
12 Stoke City 35 9 13 13 31 41 40
13 Southampton 35 9 12 14 47 57 39
14 Norwich City 35 8 14 13 33 54 38
15 Sunderland 34 9 10 15 38 45 37
16 Newcastle United 35 10 7 18 43 66 37
17 Aston Villa 34 8 10 16 36 63 34
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 34 8 8 18 39 62 32
19 Queens Park Rangers 34 4 12 18 29 56 24
20 Reading 34 5 9 20 37 65 24
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 28
Reading v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Chelsea v Swansea City (1400)
Arsenal v Manchester United (1500)
Monday, April 29
Aston Villa v Sunderland (1900)