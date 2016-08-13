Soccer-Tottenham unlikely to make deadline day signings
LONDON, Jan 30 Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to make any transfer deadline-day signings, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.
Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 13 Burnley 0 Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Hull City 2 Leicester City 1 Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough 1 Stoke City 1 Southampton 1 Watford 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Southampton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Watford 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Ham United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 19 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-10: Europa League 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 14 Bournemouth v Manchester United (1230) Arsenal v Liverpool (1500) Monday, August 15 Chelsea v West Ham United (1900)
Jan 30 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hopes to shatter Liverpool's fragile confidence by inflicting a fourth successive home defeat on the Merseyside club when the Premier League leaders travel to Anfield on Tuesday.
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Tuesday, January 31 (GMT) Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Ross County v Motherwell (1945) Wednesday, February 1 (GMT) Celtic v Aberdeen (1945) Hearts v Rangers (1945) Partick Thistle v St. Johnstone (1945) Saturday, February 4 (