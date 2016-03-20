SHOWCASE-Soccer-Mata set to miss rest of season after groin surgery
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 20 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 1 Sunderland 1 Southampton 3 Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 AFC Bournemouth 0 Saturday, March 19 Chelsea 2 West Ham United 2 Crystal Palace 0 Leicester City 1 Everton 0 Arsenal 2 Swansea City 1 Aston Villa 0 Watford 1 Stoke City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 31 19 9 3 54 31 66 2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 10 4 56 24 61 3 Arsenal 30 16 7 7 48 30 55 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 52 32 51 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 30 13 11 6 47 35 50 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 30 14 8 8 38 27 50 7 Southampton 31 13 8 10 41 32 47 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 31 13 7 11 34 37 46 9 Liverpool 29 12 8 9 45 40 44 10 Chelsea 30 10 11 9 45 41 41 11 West Bromwich Albion 30 10 9 11 30 37 39 12 Everton 29 9 11 9 51 41 38 13 AFC Bournemouth 31 10 8 13 38 50 38 14 Watford 30 10 7 13 30 32 37 15 Swansea City 31 9 9 13 31 40 36 16 Crystal Palace 30 9 6 15 32 40 33 17 Norwich City 31 7 7 17 32 54 28 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 30 6 8 16 36 55 26 19 Newcastle United 30 6 7 17 29 55 25 20 Aston Villa 31 3 7 21 22 58 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 14 Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is likely to miss the remainder of the season following a groin injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
April 14 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte refused to give extra significance to Sunday's Premier League clash at Manchester United, saying his team were just focused on picking up another three points to maintain their lead at the top.