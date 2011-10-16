Oct 16 English Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Arsenal 2 Sunderland 1
Newcastle United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
West Bromwich Albion 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0
Played on Saturday
Chelsea 3 Everton 1
Liverpool 1 Manchester United 1
Manchester City 4 Aston Villa 1
Norwich City 3 Swansea City 1
Queens Park Rangers 1 Blackburn Rovers 1
Stoke City 2 Fulham 0
Wigan Athletic 1 Bolton Wanderers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 8 7 1 0 27 6 22
2 Manchester United 8 6 2 0 25 6 20
3 Chelsea 8 6 1 1 20 9 19
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 8 4 4 0 11 6 16
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 8 4 2 2 11 9 14
------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 7 4 1 2 13 12 13
7 Stoke City 8 3 3 2 6 8 12
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 8 2 5 1 10 9 11
9 Norwich City 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
10 Arsenal 8 3 1 4 12 17 10
11 Queens Park Rangers 8 2 3 3 6 14 9
12 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
13 Swansea City 8 2 2 4 7 12 8
14 Fulham 8 1 4 3 10 9 7
15 Everton 7 2 1 4 7 11 7
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 2 1 5 6 12 7
17 Sunderland 8 1 3 4 10 10 6
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 8 2 0 6 12 22 6
19 Wigan Athletic 8 1 2 5 6 14 5
20 Blackburn Rovers 8 1 2 5 9 18 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
