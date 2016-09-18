Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Crystal Palace 4 Stoke City 1
Southampton 1 Swansea City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Sunderland 0
Watford 3 Manchester United 1
Saturday, September 17
Everton 3 Middlesbrough 1
Hull City 1 Arsenal 4
Leicester City 3 Burnley 0
Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0
West Bromwich Albion 4 West Ham United 2
Friday, September 16
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 15 4 15
2 Everton 5 4 1 0 10 3 13
3 Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 2 0 8 2 11
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 12 7 10
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 11 8 10
7 Manchester United 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
-------------------------
8 Crystal Palace 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
9 Watford 5 2 1 2 10 9 7
10 West Bromwich Albion 5 2 1 2 6 5 7
11 Leicester City 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
12 Hull City 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
13 Middlesbrough 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
14 Southampton 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
15 Swansea City 5 1 1 3 4 7 4
16 Burnley 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
17 Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 3 9 4
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 5 1 0 4 7 13 3
19 Sunderland 5 0 1 4 3 9 1
20 Stoke City 5 0 1 4 3 14 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation