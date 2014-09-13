UPDATE 1-Soccer-Schalke, United, Lyon and Ajax into Europa League last eight
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 13 Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2 Chelsea 4 Swansea City 2 Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 0 Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 1 Southampton 4 Newcastle United 0 Stoke City 0 Leicester City 1 Sunderland 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 4 4 0 0 15 6 12 2 Aston Villa 4 3 1 0 4 1 10 3 Swansea City 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 4 2 1 1 8 3 7 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 7 5 7 7 Arsenal 4 1 3 0 7 6 6 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 4 2 0 2 6 5 6 9 Everton 4 1 2 1 9 10 5 10 Leicester City 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 11 Hull City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 12 Stoke City 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 13 Sunderland 4 0 3 1 5 6 3 14 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3 15 Queens Park Rangers 3 1 0 2 1 5 3 16 Manchester United 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 17 Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 5 8 2 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 4 0 2 2 1 4 2 19 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 2 2 2 7 2 20 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 3 9 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 14 Manchester United v Queens Park Rangers (1500) Monday, September 15 Hull City v West Ham United (1900)
* Draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday (Adds details)
ZURICH, March 16 Schalke 04 hit back from two goals down to draw 2-2 and overcome fellow Germans Borussia Moenchenglach on away goals in their Europa League last 16 tie while Manchester United edged Rostov 1-0 tp progress on Thursday.
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 16, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - FC Copenhagen (Denmark) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: FC Copenhagen - Ajax Amsterdam 2-1. Ajax Amsterdam win 3-2 on aggregate. Anderlecht (Belgium) - APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: APOEL Nicosia - Anderlecht 0-1. Anderlecht win 2-0 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy)