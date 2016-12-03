Soccer-Watford sign Milan forward Niang on loan
Jan 27 Watford have signed forward M'Baye Niang from Italy's AC Milan on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent, the Premier League club has said.
Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 3 Crystal Palace 3 Southampton 0 Manchester City 1 Chelsea 3 Stoke City 2 Burnley 0 Sunderland 2 Leicester City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 5 Swansea City 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Watford 1 West Ham United 1 Arsenal 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 14 11 1 2 32 11 34 2 Arsenal 14 9 4 1 33 14 31 3 Liverpool 13 9 3 1 32 14 30 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 14 9 3 2 30 15 30 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 6 1 24 10 27 ------------------------- 6 West Bromwich Albion 14 5 5 4 20 17 20 7 Manchester United 13 5 5 3 18 15 20 ------------------------- 8 Everton 13 5 4 4 16 15 19 9 Stoke City 14 5 4 5 16 19 19 10 Watford 14 5 3 6 18 24 18 11 Southampton 14 4 5 5 13 15 17 12 Bournemouth 13 4 3 6 15 19 15 13 Crystal Palace 14 4 2 8 24 26 14 14 Burnley 14 4 2 8 12 23 14 15 Leicester City 14 3 4 7 17 24 13 16 Middlesbrough 13 2 6 5 12 15 12 17 West Ham United 14 3 3 8 15 29 12 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 14 3 2 9 14 24 11 19 Hull City 13 3 2 8 11 28 11 20 Swansea City 14 2 3 9 16 31 9 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Bournemouth v Liverpool (1330) Everton v Manchester United (1600) Monday, December 5 Middlesbrough v Hull City (2000)
Jan 27 Watford have signed forward M'Baye Niang from Italy's AC Milan on loan until the end of the season with the option of making the move permanent, the Premier League club has said.
ZURICH, Jan 27 Chinese soccer clubs spent over $450 million on international transfers last year, around 2-1/2 times more than the year before, according to a FIFA subsidiary report released on Friday.
Jan 26 Manchester United reached the League Cup final but were made to sweat as Hull City won the second leg of their last-four encounter 2-1 on Thursday to come within one goal of forcing extra time.