Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 29
Liverpool 4 Swansea City 1
Sunday, December 28
Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0
Hull City 0 Leicester City 1
Manchester City 2 Burnley 2
Newcastle United 3 Everton 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Crystal Palace 0
Southampton 1 Chelsea 1
Stoke City 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Manchester United 0
West Ham United 1 Arsenal 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 19 14 4 1 41 14 46
2 Manchester City 19 13 4 2 41 17 43
3 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 33 19 36
-------------------------
4 Southampton 19 10 3 6 32 15 33
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 19 9 6 4 34 23 33
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 19 9 4 6 30 23 31
7 Tottenham Hotspur 19 9 4 6 24 24 31
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 19 8 4 7 26 25 28
9 Swansea City 19 8 4 7 24 23 28
10 Newcastle United 19 7 5 7 22 28 26
11 Stoke City 19 7 4 8 21 23 25
12 Everton 19 5 6 8 29 31 21
13 Aston Villa 19 5 6 8 11 22 21
14 Sunderland 19 3 11 5 16 27 20
15 Queens Park Rangers 19 5 3 11 21 34 18
16 West Bromwich Albion 19 4 5 10 18 28 17
17 Hull City 19 3 7 9 18 26 16
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 19 3 7 9 20 30 16
19 Burnley 19 3 7 9 14 29 16
20 Leicester City 19 3 4 12 17 31 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation