Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Thursday
Thursday, January 1
Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 0
Hull City 2 Everton 0
Liverpool 2 Leicester City 2
Manchester City 3 Sunderland 2
Newcastle United 3 Burnley 3
Queens Park Rangers 1 Swansea City 1
Southampton 2 Arsenal 0
Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1
Tottenham Hotspur 5 Chelsea 3
West Ham United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 20 14 4 2 44 19 46
1 Manchester City 20 14 4 2 44 19 46
3 Manchester United 20 10 7 3 34 20 37
-------------------------
4 Southampton 20 11 3 6 34 15 36
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 10 4 6 29 27 34
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 20 9 6 5 34 25 33
7 West Ham United 20 9 5 6 31 24 32
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 20 8 5 7 28 27 29
9 Swansea City 20 8 5 7 25 24 29
10 Newcastle United 20 7 6 7 25 31 27
11 Stoke City 20 7 5 8 22 24 26
12 Aston Villa 20 5 7 8 11 22 22
13 Everton 20 5 6 9 29 33 21
14 Sunderland 20 3 11 6 18 30 20
15 Hull City 20 4 7 9 20 26 19
16 Queens Park Rangers 20 5 4 11 22 35 19
17 West Bromwich Albion 20 4 6 10 19 29 18
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 20 3 8 9 20 30 17
19 Burnley 20 3 8 9 17 32 17
20 Leicester City 20 3 5 12 19 33 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation