UPDATE 1-Soccer-Ibrahimovic fires Man Utd into FA Cup quarter-finals
* Mourinho's side to visit Chelsea in quarter-finals (Adds details, quotes)
Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 26 Liverpool 2 Manchester City 2 Stoke City 0 Arsenal 0 Saturday, August 25 Aston Villa 1 Everton 3 Chelsea 2 Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 3 Fulham 2 Norwich City 1 Queens Park Rangers 1 Southampton 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Swansea City 3 West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 2 Swansea City 2 2 0 0 8 0 6 3 Everton 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 4 West Bromwich Albion 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 2 1 1 0 5 4 4 ------------------------- 6 Fulham 2 1 0 1 7 3 3 7 Manchester United 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 ------------------------- 8 Wigan Athletic 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 9 Newcastle United 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 10 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 11 Stoke City 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 12 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 13 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Tottenham Hotspur 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 16 Liverpool 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 17 Norwich City 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 17 Queens Park Rangers 2 0 1 1 1 6 1 ------------------------- 19 Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 20 Aston Villa 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 25 Sunderland v Reading (1400) Postponed
Feb 19 Draw for FA Cup quarter-finals (Premier League unless stated)
Feb 19 Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench to score the winner as they recovered from an early deficit to beat Championship strugglers Blackburn Rovers 2-1 away in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday.