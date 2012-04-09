April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
English Premier League on Monday
Aston Villa 1 Stoke City 1
Everton 4 Sunderland 0
Fulham 1 Chelsea 1
Newcastle United 2 Bolton Wanderers 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Norwich City 2
Sunday, April 8
Arsenal 1 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 2 Queens Park Rangers 0
Saturday, April 7
Bolton Wanderers 0 Fulham 3
Chelsea 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Liverpool 1 Aston Villa 1
Norwich City 2 Everton 2
Stoke City 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Blackburn Rovers 0
Friday, April 6
Swansea City 0 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 32 25 4 3 78 27 79
2 Manchester City 32 22 5 5 75 26 71
3 Arsenal 32 19 4 9 63 41 61
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 33 17 8 8 57 38 59
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 33 17 8 8 50 42 59
-------------------------
6 Chelsea 33 16 9 8 56 38 57
7 Everton 33 13 8 12 38 34 47
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 32 11 10 11 37 34 43
9 Fulham 33 11 10 12 43 43 43
10 Norwich City 33 11 10 12 46 52 43
11 Sunderland 33 11 9 13 42 41 42
12 Stoke City 33 11 9 13 32 45 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 32 11 6 15 39 43 39
14 Swansea City 32 10 9 13 35 41 39
15 Aston Villa 32 7 14 11 35 44 35
16 Bolton Wanderers 32 9 2 21 36 65 29
17 Queens Park Rangers 32 7 7 18 35 56 28
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 32 7 7 18 43 67 28
19 Wigan Athletic 32 6 10 16 30 57 28
20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 5 7 20 34 70 22
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation