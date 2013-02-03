UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Feb 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 3 Manchester City 2 Liverpool 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Saturday, February 2 Arsenal 1 Stoke City 0 Everton 3 Aston Villa 3 Fulham 0 Manchester United 1 Newcastle United 3 Chelsea 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Norwich City 0 Reading 2 Sunderland 1 West Ham United 1 Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Southampton 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 25 20 2 3 60 31 62 2 Manchester City 25 15 8 2 47 21 53 3 Chelsea 25 13 7 5 51 27 46 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 25 13 6 6 42 29 45 ------------------------- 5 Everton 25 10 12 3 40 30 42 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 25 11 8 6 49 29 41 7 Liverpool 25 9 9 7 44 32 36 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 25 8 10 7 34 28 34 9 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 4 11 34 35 34 10 Stoke City 25 6 12 7 24 30 30 11 West Ham United 25 8 6 11 28 36 30 12 Sunderland 25 7 8 10 28 33 29 13 Fulham 25 7 7 11 36 42 28 14 Norwich City 25 6 10 9 25 40 28 15 Newcastle United 25 7 6 12 33 44 27 16 Southampton 25 5 9 11 33 44 24 17 Reading 25 5 8 12 32 46 23 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 25 5 6 14 29 47 21 19 Aston Villa 25 4 9 12 23 49 21 20 Queens Park Rangers 25 2 11 12 18 37 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.