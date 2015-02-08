Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 8
Burnley 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Newcastle United 1 Stoke City 1
West Ham United 1 Manchester United 1
Saturday, February 7
Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2
Everton 0 Liverpool 0
Leicester City 0 Crystal Palace 1
Manchester City 1 Hull City 1
Queens Park Rangers 0 Southampton 1
Swansea City 1 Sunderland 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 24 17 5 2 54 21 56
2 Manchester City 24 14 7 3 47 24 49
3 Southampton 24 14 3 7 38 17 45
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 24 12 8 4 40 23 44
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 24 13 4 7 37 31 43
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 24 12 6 6 45 27 42
7 Liverpool 24 11 6 7 33 27 39
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 24 10 7 7 36 28 37
9 Swansea City 24 9 7 8 28 31 34
10 Stoke City 24 9 6 9 27 29 33
11 Newcastle United 24 8 7 9 30 36 31
12 Everton 24 6 9 9 31 34 27
13 Crystal Palace 24 6 8 10 26 34 26
14 Sunderland 24 4 12 8 22 34 24
15 West Bromwich Albion 24 5 8 11 22 34 23
16 Aston Villa 24 5 7 12 12 32 22
17 Burnley 24 4 9 11 23 40 21
-------------------------
18 Hull City 24 4 8 12 21 34 20
19 Queens Park Rangers 24 5 4 15 24 43 19
20 Leicester City 24 4 5 15 21 38 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation