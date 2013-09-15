Soccer-Tottenham and Man City keep up the chase
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City both issued timely reminders to Chelsea that the Premier League title race might not be over with impressive victories on Sunday.
Sept 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 15 Southampton 0 West Ham United 0 Saturday, September 14 Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 2 Everton 1 Chelsea 0 Fulham 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Hull City 1 Cardiff City 1 Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0 Stoke City 0 Manchester City 0 Sunderland 1 Arsenal 3 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Norwich City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 4 1 9 3 Liverpool 3 3 0 0 3 0 9 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 8 3 7 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 6 2 7 ------------------------- 6 Chelsea 4 2 1 1 4 2 7 7 Stoke City 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 4 2 1 1 3 5 7 9 Everton 4 1 3 0 3 2 6 10 West Ham United 4 1 2 1 2 1 5 11 Southampton 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 12 Cardiff City 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 13 Fulham 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 13 Norwich City 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 15 Hull City 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 16 Aston Villa 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 17 Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 4 6 3 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 3 5 3 19 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 2 2 1 4 2 20 Sunderland 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 16 Swansea City v Liverpool (1900)
LONDON, March 5 Tottenham Hotspur struck another blow in the battle for a top-four finish but manager Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to concede the Premier League title race to Chelsea after a 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.
