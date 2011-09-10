Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 10 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday. Arsenal 1 Swansea City 0 Bolton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 5 Everton 2 Aston Villa 2 Manchester City 3 Wigan Athletic 0 Stoke City 1 Liverpool 0 Sunderland 1 Chelsea 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 18 3 12 2 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 15 3 12 3 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 ------------------------- 4 Stoke City 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 3 2 1 0 3 1 7 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 ------------------------- 8 Aston Villa 4 1 3 0 5 3 6 9 Wigan Athletic 4 1 2 1 3 4 5 10 Everton 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 11 Arsenal 4 1 1 2 3 10 4 12 Bolton Wanderers 4 1 0 3 7 11 3 13 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 0 2 3 8 3 14 Queens Park Rangers 3 1 0 2 1 6 3 15 Norwich City 3 0 2 1 3 5 2 16 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 17 Swansea City 4 0 2 2 0 5 2 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 3 0 1 2 1 4 1 19 West Bromwich Albion 3 0 0 3 2 5 0 20 Blackburn Rovers 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1230) Fulham v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Playing on Monday Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1900)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.