Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 17 Chelsea 2 West Ham United 0 Sunderland 1 Norwich City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Fulham 1 Wigan Athletic 2 Newcastle United 1 Saturday, March 16 Aston Villa 3 Queens Park Rangers 2 Everton 2 Manchester City 0 Manchester United 1 Reading 0 Southampton 3 Liverpool 1 Stoke City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Swansea City 0 Arsenal 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 29 24 2 3 69 31 74 2 Manchester City 29 17 8 4 51 26 59 3 Chelsea 29 16 7 6 58 30 55 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 6 8 51 37 54 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 29 14 8 7 55 32 50 ------------------------- 6 Everton 29 12 12 5 46 35 48 7 Liverpool 30 12 9 9 57 39 45 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 30 13 5 12 40 38 44 9 Swansea City 30 10 10 10 40 38 40 10 Fulham 29 9 9 11 40 44 36 11 Stoke City 30 7 13 10 27 35 34 12 Norwich City 30 7 13 10 28 46 34 13 Newcastle United 30 9 6 15 41 52 33 14 West Ham United 29 9 6 14 32 43 33 15 Sunderland 30 7 10 13 33 42 31 16 Southampton 30 7 10 13 42 52 31 17 Aston Villa 30 7 9 14 31 56 30 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 29 7 6 16 35 56 27 19 Reading 30 5 8 17 35 57 23 20 Queens Park Rangers 30 4 11 15 26 48 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.