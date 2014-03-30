Soccer-Ivory Coast name "big catch" Wilmots as coach
ABIDJAN, March 21 Ivory Coast named Marc Wilmots as their new coach on Tuesday, describing the former Belgium boss as a "big catch."
March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 30 Fulham 1 Everton 3 Liverpool 4 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Saturday, March 29 Arsenal 1 Manchester City 1 Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 0 Manchester United 4 Aston Villa 1 Southampton 4 Newcastle United 0 Stoke City 1 Hull City 0 Swansea City 3 Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Cardiff City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Liverpool 32 22 5 5 88 39 71 2 Chelsea 32 21 6 5 62 24 69 3 Manchester City 30 21 4 5 80 28 67 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 32 19 7 6 56 37 64 ------------------------- 5 Everton 31 17 9 5 49 31 60 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 5 10 40 44 56 7 Manchester United 32 16 6 10 52 38 54 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 32 13 9 10 49 40 48 9 Newcastle United 32 14 4 14 38 47 46 10 Stoke City 32 10 10 12 37 45 40 11 West Ham United 31 9 7 15 34 41 34 12 Aston Villa 31 9 7 15 34 46 34 13 Swansea City 32 8 9 15 45 48 33 14 Hull City 32 9 6 17 33 40 33 15 Norwich City 32 8 8 16 26 51 32 16 Crystal Palace 31 9 4 18 20 39 31 17 West Bromwich Albion 31 5 14 12 36 48 29 ------------------------- 18 Cardiff City 32 6 8 18 29 61 26 19 Sunderland 29 6 7 16 27 46 25 20 Fulham 32 7 3 22 31 73 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 31 Sunderland v West Ham United (1900)
March 21 Manchester United defender Phil Jones is out of England's squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Germany and Lithuania after sustaining an injury in training, the English Football Association said on Tuesday.
