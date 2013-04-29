April 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, April 29
Aston Villa 6 Sunderland 1
Sunday, April 28
Arsenal 1 Manchester United 1
Chelsea 2 Swansea City 0
Reading 0 Queens Park Rangers 0
Saturday, April 27
Everton 1 Fulham 0
Manchester City 2 West Ham United 1
Newcastle United 0 Liverpool 6
Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 3
Stoke City 1 Norwich City 0
Wigan Athletic 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 35 27 4 4 79 36 85
2 Manchester City 34 21 8 5 61 31 71
3 Chelsea 34 19 8 7 68 35 65
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 35 18 10 7 66 36 64
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 8 8 60 43 62
-------------------------
6 Everton 35 15 14 6 52 38 59
7 Liverpool 35 14 12 9 67 42 54
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 34 14 6 14 46 44 48
9 Swansea City 34 10 12 12 43 44 42
10 West Ham United 35 11 9 15 41 49 42
11 Fulham 35 10 10 15 44 53 40
12 Stoke City 35 9 13 13 31 41 40
13 Southampton 35 9 12 14 47 57 39
14 Norwich City 35 8 14 13 33 54 38
15 Sunderland 35 9 10 16 39 51 37
16 Aston Villa 35 9 10 16 42 64 37
17 Newcastle United 35 10 7 18 43 66 37
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 34 8 8 18 39 62 32
R19 Queens Park Rangers 35 4 13 18 29 56 25
R20 Reading 35 5 10 20 37 65 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation