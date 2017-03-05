March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Sunderland 0 Manchester City 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Everton 2
Saturday, March 4
Leicester City 3 Hull City 1
Liverpool 3 Arsenal 1
Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1
Stoke City 2 Middlesbrough 0
Swansea City 3 Burnley 2
Watford 3 Southampton 4
West Bromwich Albion 0 Crystal Palace 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
3 Manchester City 26 17 4 5 53 29 55
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
7 Everton 27 12 8 7 44 30 44
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 27 11 7 9 36 34 40
9 Stoke City 27 9 8 10 32 40 35
10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
11 West Ham United 26 9 6 11 35 44 33
12 Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
13 Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
14 Bournemouth 27 7 6 14 37 52 27
15 Leicester City 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
16 Swansea City 27 8 3 16 35 59 27
17 Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
-------------------------
18 Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
19 Hull City 27 5 6 16 24 53 21
20 Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 6
West Ham United v Chelsea (2000)