Soccer-Southampton sack manager Claude Puel - club statement
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Crystal Palace 2 Leicester City 2 Everton 3 Burnley 1 Southampton 0 Manchester City 3 Stoke City 3 Hull City 1 Sunderland 2 West Ham United 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Bournemouth 0 Watford 1 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75 2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71 3 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63 ------------------------- 5 Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 46 24 57 7 Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44 9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40 10 Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40 11 Stoke City 33 10 9 14 37 48 39 12 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37 13 West Ham United 33 10 7 16 44 59 37 14 Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36 15 Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35 16 Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35 17 Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 33 8 4 21 37 68 28 19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24 20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1230) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) Monday, April 17 Middlesbrough v Arsenal (1900)
LONDON, June 14 Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.
LONDON, June 14 Manchester United have completed the signing of Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Portuguese champions Benfica on a four-year contract with the option of extending it by another year, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)