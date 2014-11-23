Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 23
Crystal Palace 3 Liverpool 1
Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Saturday, November 22
Arsenal 1 Manchester United 2
Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Everton 2 West Ham United 1
Leicester City 0 Sunderland 0
Manchester City 2 Swansea City 1
Newcastle United 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Stoke City 1 Burnley 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 12 10 2 0 30 11 32
2 Southampton 11 8 1 2 23 5 25
3 Manchester City 12 7 3 2 24 13 24
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 12 5 4 3 19 15 19
-------------------------
5 Newcastle United 12 5 4 3 14 15 19
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 12 5 3 4 20 16 18
7 Swansea City 12 5 3 4 16 13 18
-------------------------
8 Arsenal 12 4 5 3 20 15 17
9 Everton 12 4 5 3 22 19 17
10 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 2 5 16 17 17
11 Stoke City 12 4 3 5 13 15 15
12 Liverpool 12 4 2 6 15 18 14
13 West Bromwich Albion 12 3 4 5 13 17 13
14 Sunderland 12 2 7 3 12 19 13
15 Crystal Palace 12 3 3 6 17 21 12
16 Hull City 12 2 5 5 14 17 11
17 Aston Villa 11 3 2 6 5 16 11
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 12 2 4 6 11 18 10
19 Burnley 12 2 4 6 8 20 10
20 Queens Park Rangers 12 2 2 8 11 23 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 24
Aston Villa v Southampton (2000)