Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 21 Arsenal 3 Everton 1 Burnley 1 West Ham United 2 Chelsea 5 Sunderland 1 Hull City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 7 Leicester City 1 Bournemouth 1 Liverpool 3 Middlesbrough 0 Manchester United 2 Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 0 Stoke City 1 Swansea City 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Watford 0 Manchester City 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Chelsea 38 30 3 5 85 33 93 2 Tottenham Hotspur 38 26 8 4 86 26 86 3 Manchester City 38 23 9 6 80 39 78 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 38 22 10 6 78 42 76 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 38 23 6 9 77 44 75 6 Manchester United 38 18 15 5 54 29 69 ------------------------- 7 Everton 38 17 10 11 62 44 61 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 38 12 10 16 41 48 46 9 Bournemouth 38 12 10 16 55 67 46 10 West Bromwich Albion 38 12 9 17 43 51 45 11 West Ham United 38 12 9 17 47 64 45 12 Leicester City 38 12 8 18 48 63 44 13 Stoke City 38 11 11 16 41 56 44 14 Crystal Palace 38 12 5 21 50 63 41 15 Swansea City 38 12 5 21 45 70 41 16 Burnley 38 11 7 20 39 55 40 17 Watford 38 11 7 20 40 68 40 ------------------------- R18 Hull City 38 9 7 22 37 80 34 R19 Middlesbrough 38 5 13 20 27 53 28 R20 Sunderland 38 6 6 26 29 69 24 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League preliminary round 18-20: Relegation
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.