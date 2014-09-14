Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 14
Manchester United 4 Queens Park Rangers 0
Saturday, September 13
Arsenal 2 Manchester City 2
Chelsea 4 Swansea City 2
Crystal Palace 0 Burnley 0
Liverpool 0 Aston Villa 1
Southampton 4 Newcastle United 0
Stoke City 0 Leicester City 1
Sunderland 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2
West Bromwich Albion 0 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 4 4 0 0 15 6 12
2 Aston Villa 4 3 1 0 4 1 10
3 Swansea City 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
-------------------------
4 Southampton 4 2 1 1 8 3 7
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
7 Arsenal 4 1 3 0 7 6 6
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 4 2 0 2 6 5 6
9 Manchester United 4 1 2 1 6 3 5
10 Everton 4 1 2 1 9 10 5
11 Leicester City 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
12 Hull City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
13 Stoke City 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
14 Sunderland 4 0 3 1 5 6 3
15 West Ham United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
16 Queens Park Rangers 4 1 0 3 1 9 3
17 Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
-------------------------
18 Burnley 4 0 2 2 1 4 2
19 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
20 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 3 9 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 15
Hull City v West Ham United (1900)