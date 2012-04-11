Soccer-Benitez says he is committed to Newcastle
LONDON, Feb 3 Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez assured fans he was not about to walk away after media reports suggested he was frustrated by the club's lack of signings in the transfer window.
April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Wednesday Manchester City 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Queens Park Rangers 3 Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Manchester United 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Arsenal 3
Tuesday, April 10 Blackburn Rovers 2 Liverpool 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 33 25 4 4 78 28 79 2 Manchester City 33 23 5 5 79 26 74 3 Arsenal 33 20 4 9 66 41 64 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 33 17 8 8 57 38 59 ------------------------- 5 Newcastle United 33 17 8 8 50 42 59 ------------------------- 6 Chelsea 33 16 9 8 56 38 57 7 Everton 33 13 8 12 38 34 47 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 33 12 10 11 40 36 46 9 Fulham 33 11 10 12 43 43 43 10 Norwich City 33 11 10 12 46 52 43 11 Sunderland 33 11 9 13 42 41 42 12 Stoke City 33 11 9 13 32 45 42 13 West Bromwich Albion 33 11 6 16 39 47 39 14 Swansea City 33 10 9 14 35 44 39 15 Aston Villa 32 7 14 11 35 44 35 16 Queens Park Rangers 33 8 7 18 38 56 31 17 Wigan Athletic 33 7 10 16 31 57 31 ------------------------- 18 Bolton Wanderers 32 9 2 21 36 65 29 19 Blackburn Rovers 33 7 7 19 45 70 28 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 5 7 21 34 73 22 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 14 Norwich City v Manchester City (1145) Sunderland v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Sunday, April 15 Manchester United v Aston Villa (1500) Monday, April 16 Arsenal v Wigan Athletic (1900)
Feb 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.
Feb 3 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has found it hard to forget his side's humiliating 3-0 defeat at Arsenal in September and urged his player to make amends when the London rivals meet at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.