Aug 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 15
Chelsea 2 West Ham United 1
Sunday, August 14
Arsenal 3 Liverpool 4
Bournemouth 1 Manchester United 3
Saturday, August 13
Burnley 0 Swansea City 1
Crystal Palace 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Hull City 2 Leicester City 1
Manchester City 2 Sunderland 1
Middlesbrough 1 Stoke City 1
Southampton 1 Watford 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Southampton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Watford 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
15 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
18 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-5: Champions League / EC I
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation