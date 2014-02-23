Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 23
Liverpool 4 Swansea City 3
Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 0
Norwich City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Saturday, February 22
Arsenal 4 Sunderland 1
Cardiff City 0 Hull City 4
Chelsea 1 Everton 0
Crystal Palace 0 Manchester United 2
Manchester City 1 Stoke City 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Fulham 1
West Ham United 3 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 27 18 6 3 49 21 60
2 Arsenal 27 18 5 4 52 27 59
3 Manchester City 26 18 3 5 69 27 57
4 Liverpool 27 17 5 5 70 35 56
5 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 5 7 36 33 50
6 Manchester United 27 13 6 8 43 31 45
7 Everton 26 12 9 5 37 27 45
8 Newcastle United 27 12 4 11 33 38 40
9 Southampton 27 10 9 8 38 32 39
10 West Ham United 27 8 7 12 31 34 31
11 Hull City 27 8 6 13 29 31 30
12 Swansea City 27 7 7 13 36 40 28
13 Aston Villa 27 7 7 13 27 37 28
14 Norwich City 27 7 7 13 20 39 28
15 Stoke City 27 6 9 12 27 42 27
16 Crystal Palace 26 8 2 16 18 36 26
17 West Bromwich Albion 27 4 13 10 31 39 25
18 Sunderland 26 6 6 14 26 42 24
19 Cardiff City 27 5 7 15 19 48 22
20 Fulham 27 6 3 18 27 59 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation