Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Jan 21 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday. Bolton Wanderers 3 Liverpool 1 Everton 1 Blackburn Rovers 1 Fulham 5 Newcastle United 2 Norwich City 0 Chelsea 0 Queens Park Rangers 3 Wigan Athletic 1 Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 2 Swansea City 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Aston Villa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 21 16 3 2 57 16 51 2 Manchester United 21 15 3 3 52 20 48 3 Tottenham Hotspur 21 14 4 3 39 21 46 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 22 12 5 5 40 25 41 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 21 11 3 7 38 31 36 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 22 10 6 6 32 30 36 7 Liverpool 22 9 8 5 25 21 35 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 22 8 6 8 23 33 30 9 Norwich City 22 7 8 7 32 36 29 10 Sunderland 22 7 6 9 29 24 27 11 Aston Villa 22 6 9 7 26 29 27 12 Fulham 22 6 8 8 28 31 26 13 Swansea City 22 6 8 8 23 27 26 14 Everton 22 7 5 10 22 26 26 15 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 4 11 22 31 25 16 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 5 12 22 37 20 17 Bolton Wanderers 22 6 1 15 28 47 19 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 22 4 6 12 33 45 18 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 4 6 12 25 40 18 20 Wigan Athletic 22 3 6 13 19 45 15 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1330) Arsenal v Manchester United (1600)
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.