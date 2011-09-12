Sept 12 English Premier League results on Monday
Queens Park Rangers 0 Newcastle United 0
Sunday
Fulham 1 Blackburn Rovers 1
Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Saturday
Arsenal 1 Swansea City 0
Bolton Wanderers 0 Manchester United 5
Everton 2 Aston Villa 2
Manchester City 3 Wigan Athletic 0
Stoke City 1 Liverpool 0
Sunderland 1 Chelsea 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 18 3 12
2 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 15 3 12
3 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
-------------------------
4 Stoke City 4 2 2 0 3 1 8
4 Newcastle United 4 2 2 0 3 1 8
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 4 1 3 0 5 3 6
9 Wigan Athletic 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
10 Everton 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
11 Queens Park Rangers 4 1 1 2 1 6 4
12 Arsenal 4 1 1 2 3 10 4
13 West Bromwich Albion 4 1 0 3 3 5 3
14 Bolton Wanderers 4 1 0 3 7 11 3
15 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 0 2 3 8 3
16 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 2 4 2
17 Norwich City 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
-------------------------
18 Fulham 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
19 Swansea City 4 0 2 2 0 5 2
20 Blackburn Rovers 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
