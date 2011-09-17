Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
(Makes clear bottom three clubs relegated)
Sept 17 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday. Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 1 Blackburn Rovers 4 Arsenal 3 Bolton Wanderers 1 Norwich City 2 Everton 3 Wigan Athletic 1 Swansea City 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Queens Park Rangers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 4 4 0 0 18 3 12 2 Manchester City 4 4 0 0 15 3 12 3 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 7 3 10 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 5 2 3 0 4 2 9 ------------------------- 5 Stoke City 4 2 2 0 3 1 8 ------------------------- 6 Liverpool 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 7 Aston Villa 5 1 4 0 6 4 7 7 Everton 4 2 1 1 6 4 7 ------------------------- 9 Queens Park Rangers 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 11 Norwich City 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 12 Swansea City 5 1 2 2 3 5 5 13 Wigan Athletic 5 1 2 2 4 7 5 14 Blackburn Rovers 5 1 1 3 7 10 4 15 Arsenal 5 1 1 3 6 14 4 16 Bolton Wanderers 5 1 0 4 8 13 3 17 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 0 2 3 8 3 17 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 0 4 3 8 3 ------------------------- 19 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 2 4 2 20 Fulham 4 0 2 2 2 5 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1230) Fulham v Manchester City (1400) Sunderland v Stoke City (1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1500) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.