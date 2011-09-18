Sept 18 English Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Manchester United 3 Chelsea 1
Fulham 2 Manchester City 2
Sunderland 4 Stoke City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Liverpool 0
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 1 Newcastle United 1
Blackburn Rovers 4 Arsenal 3
Bolton Wanderers 1 Norwich City 2
Everton 3 Wigan Athletic 1
Swansea City 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Queens Park Rangers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 5 5 0 0 21 4 15
2 Manchester City 5 4 1 0 17 5 13
3 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 5 2 3 0 4 2 9
-------------------------
5 Stoke City 5 2 2 1 3 5 8
-------------------------
6 Aston Villa 5 1 4 0 6 4 7
6 Everton 4 2 1 1 6 4 7
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
9 Queens Park Rangers 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
9 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 2 1 2 4 6 7
11 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
12 Sunderland 5 1 2 2 6 4 5
13 Norwich City 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
14 Swansea City 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
15 Wigan Athletic 5 1 2 2 4 7 5
16 Blackburn Rovers 5 1 1 3 7 10 4
17 Arsenal 5 1 1 3 6 14 4
-------------------------
18 Fulham 5 0 3 2 4 7 3
19 Bolton Wanderers 5 1 0 4 8 13 3
20 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 0 4 3 8 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
