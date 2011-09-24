Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Sept 24 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Arsenal 3 Bolton Wanderers 0 Chelsea 4 Swansea City 1 Liverpool 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Manchester City 2 Everton 0 Manchester United 1 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 3 Blackburn Rovers 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 0 Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 22 5 16 2 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 19 5 16 3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 6 3 3 0 7 3 12 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 6 3 1 2 8 8 10 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 7 Stoke City 6 2 3 1 4 6 9 ------------------------- 8 Aston Villa 5 1 4 0 6 4 7 9 Everton 5 2 1 2 6 6 7 10 Queens Park Rangers 5 2 1 2 4 6 7 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 2 1 3 5 8 7 12 Arsenal 6 2 1 3 9 14 7 13 Sunderland 5 1 2 2 6 4 5 14 Norwich City 5 1 2 2 5 7 5 15 Wigan Athletic 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 16 Swansea City 6 1 2 3 4 9 5 17 Fulham 6 0 4 2 4 7 4 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 6 1 1 4 8 13 4 19 West Bromwich Albion 6 1 1 4 3 8 4 20 Bolton Wanderers 6 1 0 5 8 16 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (1500)
Playing on Monday Norwich City v Sunderland (1900) (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.