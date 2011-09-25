Sept 25 English Premier League result and
standings on Sunday
Queens Park Rangers 1 Aston Villa 1
Played on Saturday
Arsenal 3 Bolton Wanderers 0
Chelsea 4 Swansea City 1
Liverpool 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Manchester City 2 Everton 0
Manchester United 1 Stoke City 1
Newcastle United 3 Blackburn Rovers 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 0
Wigan Athletic 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 6 5 1 0 22 5 16
2 Manchester City 6 5 1 0 19 5 16
3 Chelsea 6 4 1 1 12 7 13
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 6 3 3 0 7 3 12
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 6 3 1 2 8 8 10
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 5 3 0 2 9 9 9
7 Stoke City 6 2 3 1 4 6 9
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 6 1 5 0 7 5 8
9 Queens Park Rangers 6 2 2 2 5 7 8
10 Everton 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 2 1 3 5 8 7
12 Arsenal 6 2 1 3 9 14 7
13 Sunderland 5 1 2 2 6 4 5
14 Norwich City 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
15 Wigan Athletic 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
16 Swansea City 6 1 2 3 4 9 5
17 Fulham 6 0 4 2 4 7 4
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 6 1 1 4 8 13 4
19 West Bromwich Albion 6 1 1 4 3 8 4
20 Bolton Wanderers 6 1 0 5 8 16 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Norwich City v Sunderland (1900)
