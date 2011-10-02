Oct 2 English Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Fulham 6 Queens Park Rangers 0
Swansea City 2 Stoke City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Arsenal 1
Bolton Wanderers 1 Chelsea 5
Played on Saturday
Aston Villa 2 Wigan Athletic 0
Blackburn Rovers 0 Manchester City 4
Everton 0 Liverpool 2
Manchester United 2 Norwich City 0
Sunderland 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Newcastle United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 7 6 1 0 24 5 19
2 Manchester City 7 6 1 0 23 5 19
3 Chelsea 7 5 1 1 17 8 16
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 7 4 3 0 9 4 15
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 7 4 1 2 10 8 13
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 0 2 11 10 12
7 Aston Villa 7 2 5 0 9 5 11
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 7 2 3 2 4 8 9
9 Norwich City 7 2 2 3 7 10 8
10 Swansea City 7 2 2 3 6 9 8
11 Queens Park Rangers 7 2 2 3 5 13 8
12 Fulham 7 1 4 2 10 7 7
13 Everton 6 2 1 3 6 8 7
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 2 1 4 6 10 7
15 Arsenal 7 2 1 4 10 16 7
16 Sunderland 7 1 3 3 9 8 6
17 West Bromwich Albion 7 1 2 4 5 10 5
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 7 1 2 4 5 11 5
19 Blackburn Rovers 7 1 1 5 8 17 4
20 Bolton Wanderers 7 1 0 6 9 21 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation