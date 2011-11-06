Nov 6 English Premier League results and
standings on Sunday.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 Wigan Athletic 1
Played on Saturday
Queens Park Rangers 2 Manchester City 3
Arsenal 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
Aston Villa 3 Norwich City 2
Blackburn Rovers 0 Chelsea 1
Liverpool 0 Swansea City 0
Manchester United 1 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 2 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 11 10 1 0 39 10 31
2 Manchester United 11 8 2 1 28 12 26
3 Newcastle United 11 7 4 0 17 8 25
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 11 7 1 3 24 15 22
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 1 2 18 14 19
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 11 5 4 2 14 10 19
7 Arsenal 11 6 1 4 23 21 19
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 11 3 6 2 16 15 15
9 Norwich City 11 3 4 4 16 18 13
10 Swansea City 11 3 4 4 12 15 13
11 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 8 14 12
12 Queens Park Rangers 11 3 3 5 10 20 12
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 3 2 6 12 18 11
14 West Bromwich Albion 11 3 2 6 9 16 11
15 Sunderland 11 2 4 5 14 13 10
16 Fulham 10 2 4 4 13 12 10
17 Everton 10 3 1 6 11 15 10
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 11 1 3 7 13 24 6
19 Bolton Wanderers 10 2 0 8 13 27 6
20 Wigan Athletic 11 1 2 8 7 20 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Bolton Wanderers v Stoke City (1500)
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
