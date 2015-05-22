LONDON May 22 Reuters Premier League team of the year with brief notes on each player based on a poll of Reuters sports journalists:

- -

GOALKEEPER

David De Gea, Manchester United.

From looking like an underfed teenager when he arrived at Old Trafford, De Gea has developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is widely tipped to depart for Real Madrid in the summer. Voted the club's player of the year, he certainly had plenty of work to do behind a shaky defence and, having added some physicality to his athletic shot-stopping ability, the 24-year-old stopper is now top drawer.

- -

DEFENDERS

Branislav Ivanovic, Chelsea

The Serbian is every manager's dream defender and enjoyed another remarkably consistent season. Strong, determined, efficient, unfussy -- and now weighing in with some key goals -- there was virtually no competition for his right back slot.

John Terry, Chelsea.

One of a handful of unanimous selections, Terry has had a superb campaign as his experience, anticipation, physical strength and leadership have been a pivotal part of the club's success. If he comes through Chelsea's final game against Sunderland unscathed he will have played every minute of all 38 league games, and barely put a foot wrong in any of them.

Laurent Koscielny, Arsenal.

There were a few contenders for the second centre-back slot, though few stand-outs. Frenchman Koscielny, however, enjoyed a consistent campaign in which his pace and athleticism brought some stability to a previously shaky part of the Arsenal team.

Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea.

The third part of Chelsea's back four to make the list -- Gary Cahill being the man to miss out -- Azpilicueta is another unfussy fullback who has won the Stamford Bridge fans over having previously edged out crowd favourite Ashley Cole.

- -

MIDFIELDERS

Eden Hazard, Chelsea.

Fans and journalists voted Hazard the player of the year and he was a unanimous choice in the Reuters poll. The Belgian has quickly developed into the fulcrum of the side and most of his team mates know that of all their options, giving the ball to Hazard is invariably the best one. Beautifully balanced, explosive and strong with it, he can create space, chances and goals from nothing.

Nemanja Matic, Chelsea.

Matic, who has assumed the Claude Makelele role and built on it, was another unanimous selection. Sitting in front of the back four, the Serb breaks up attack after attack as his anticipation and long-legged stride ensure he always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea.

An inspired buy by Jose Mourinho, Fabregas brought the flash of creative class that helped complete the Premier League puzzle for the champions. Neat, quick and inventive, he is a striker's dream.

Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal.

Blasted into Premier League consciousness with a brilliant first few months of the season, Chile's Sanchez seemed to be the centre forward the club had been searching for since the departure of Thierry Henry.

Although the goals dried up somewhat as he filled a deeper role, he has still notched 24 in all competitions and is responsible for a whole load more through his assists and tireless harassing of opposing defenders.

- -

FORWARDS

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur

One of the great stories of the season, Kane has gone from an overlooked reserve to scoring 30 goals, including 20 in the league, and becoming an England international. A terrific all-round striking talent, he scores all types of goals and improved by the week as his confidence soared.

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City.

Something of a forgotten man amid City's disappointing campaign, Aguero has remained a constant point of quality.

His tally of 25 league goals (31 in 40 games in all competitions) is five better than anyone else as his balance, power and willingness to keep making runs ensure he is a constant threat to even the best defences. (Editing by Ken Ferris)