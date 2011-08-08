* Police advise West Ham, Charlton to postpone matches

* Other call offs could follow (Adds second match postponed)

LONDON Aug 8 West Ham United's English League Cup game against Aldershot and Charlton Athletic's match with Reading on Tuesday have been postponed due to the riots sweeping London.

"West Ham United have been asked by the police to postpone the first-round tie with Aldershot Town tomorrow night," a West Ham statement said on Monday.

"The club were contacted this evening and told that all major public events in London were to be rearranged because of the need to focus police resources elsewhere."

A statement from south London club Charlton added: "With rioting taking place across London, officials were in contact with police throughout Monday evening. Clearly the most important factor is people's safety. The police have told us they believe the match should be postponed on safety grounds."

Crystal Palace's cup tie with Crawley Town in south London could also be under threat.

England are due to play the Netherlands in a friendly in north London's Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)