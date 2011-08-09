* Dutch fixture called off
By Tony Jimenez
LONDON, Aug 9 Football Association chairman
David Bernstein said he was "incredibly sad" to call off
England's friendly against Netherlands at Wembley on Wednesday
because of the widespread rioting and looting in the capital.
England's players also issued a statement on Tuesday,
saying: "We have all seen the terrible pictures on television
and the most important thing at this time is the safety of the
fans and the general public.
"At this time the whole squad would like to appeal for calm
and an end to this disorder."
Bernstein said the decision to postpone the fixture was
taken after discussions with the government, police and local
council.
"We have received clear advice that due to the sporadic and
widespread nature of the unrest there are significant concerns
in relation to the available emergency service resource to
safely police the fixture," he told a news conference.
"In light of these concerns ... the authorities have advised
us that under the terms of our safety certificate we are unable
to host the fixture or guarantee the safety of visiting
supporters or the teams.
"The Dutch FA (KNVB) were informed of the decision prior to
their scheduled departure from Holland and we thank them for
their co-operation and support during this difficult period,"
Bernstein added.
A number of Tuesday's English League Cup ties, including
West Ham United's game against Aldershot Town and Charlton
Athletic's match with Reading, have also been cancelled as has
the Ghana-Nigeria friendly at Vicarage Road, Watford.
CRISIS TALKS
British Prime Minister David Cameron is to hold crisis talks
later on Tuesday after three nights of riots, looting and arson
by masked, hooded youths wrecked shopping streets in many parts
of London and spread to other cities across the country.
The riots have spread to the midlands city of Birmingham,
where England's cricketers play India in the third test starting
on Wednesday, as well as Liverpool and Bristol.
Bernstein was hopeful England's game with the Dutch would be
staged next year and said fans would be offered a full refund on
their tickets.
"I spoke to the president of the Dutch FA this morning and
he was totally understanding of the situation," Bernstein said.
"I'm incredibly sad. Thousands of supporters would have been
at the match and millions would have been watching on television
and it's terribly sad that a major sports event of this sort has
to be cancelled in this way.
"But we have to put matters of security first and we had no
choice in this situation. Money is not the issue here, much more
important things are happening -- ordinary people are losing
their businesses and homes."
KNVB director Bert van Oostveen was quoted as saying his
organisation would lose millions of euros in television rights.
"Together with the English FA we will look for a decent and
elegant solution," he told Dutch media.
