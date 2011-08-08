LONDON Aug 8 West Ham United's English League Cup game against Aldershot on Tuesday has been postponed due to the riots sweeping London.

"West Ham United have been asked by the police to postpone the first-round tie with Aldershot Town tomorrow night," a club statement said on Monday.

"The club were contacted this evening and told that all major public events in London were to be rearranged because of the need to focus police resources elsewhere."

Other games due to be played in London on Tuesday including Charlton Athletic's cup tie against Reading and Crystal Palace's match with Crawley Town could also be under threat. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)