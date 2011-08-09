LONDON Aug 9 A third English League Cup match
between Crystal Palace and Crawley Town, scheduled for Tuesday
night, has been postponed because of the riots sweeping London
and other British cities.
West Ham United's match against Aldershot and Charlton
Athletic's game against Reading were postponed on Monday.
A statement on the Crystal Palace website (www.cpfc.co.uk)
said the decision followed a police meeting early on Tuesday.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has cut short a holiday
to fly home after a third night of violence in London with
hooded youths setting fire to cars and buildings and hurling
bottles and stones at police.
The riots have spread to the midlands city of Birmingham,
where England play India in the third test starting on
Wednesday, as well as Liverpool and Bristol.
Metropolitan police are continuing talks with the Football
Association over Wednesday's friendly between England and the
Netherlands at Wembley in north London.
A London 2012 beach volleyball test event is scheduled for
Horse Guards Parade in central London on Tuesday.
(Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories