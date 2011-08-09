LONDON Aug 9 A third English League Cup match between Crystal Palace and Crawley Town, scheduled for Tuesday night, has been postponed because of the riots sweeping London and other British cities.

West Ham United's match against Aldershot and Charlton Athletic's game against Reading were postponed on Monday.

A statement on the Crystal Palace website (www.cpfc.co.uk) said the decision followed a police meeting early on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister David Cameron has cut short a holiday to fly home after a third night of violence in London with hooded youths setting fire to cars and buildings and hurling bottles and stones at police.

The riots have spread to the midlands city of Birmingham, where England play India in the third test starting on Wednesday, as well as Liverpool and Bristol.

Metropolitan police are continuing talks with the Football Association over Wednesday's friendly between England and the Netherlands at Wembley in north London.

A London 2012 beach volleyball test event is scheduled for Horse Guards Parade in central London on Tuesday. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

