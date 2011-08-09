LONDON Aug 9 England have cancelled Wednesday's international soccer friendly with the Netherlands at Wembley on police advice as forces focus on dealing with rioting and looting in the capital.

"It is with regret that Wednesday's international fixture with Holland at Wembley has been called-off," the English Football Association (FA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

A number of Tuesday's English League Cup fixtures, including West Ham United's game against Aldershot Town and Charlton Athletic's match with Reading have also been cancelled.

British Prime Minister David Cameron is to hold crisis talks later on Tuesday after three nights of riots, looting and arson by masked, hooded youths wrecked shopping streets in many parts of London and spread to other cities across the country.

The riots have spread to the midlands city of Birmingham, where England play India in the third test starting on Wednesday, as well as Liverpool and Bristol. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by John O'Brien)