Aug 12 Manchester City have completed the
signing of midfielder Jack Rodwell from Everton on a five-year
contract, the Premier League champions said on Sunday.
The 21-year-old England international became the first major
close-season signing for City who beat Chelsea 3-2 in the
Community Shield season curtain raiser earlier on Sunday.
Everton earlier confirmed the two clubs had agreed a deal.
"Everton have agreed an undisclosed fee with Manchester City
for the transfer of Jack Rodwell," the club said on their
website (www.evertonfc.com).
"The midfielder is set to undergo a medical with the Premier
League champions on Sunday."
Rodwell has been capped twice by England but was not
selected for their Euro 2012 campaign after injury.
"I relish the opportunity of playing with some of the best
players in the world," Rodwell said on the City website
(www.mcfc.co.uk).
"It will be an amazing experience to make my debut in front
of them if I am selected to play next weekend."
Rodwell has made 85 appearances for Liverpool-based club
Everton, scoring five goals.
City manager Roberto Mancini had recently spoken out about
the club's lack of transfer activity.
They have struggled to offload unwanted players such as
Roque Santa Cruz and Emmanuel Adebayor while balancing potential
new signings with UEFA's financial fair play rules.
City begin the defence of their Premier League title at home
to promoted Southampton on Sunday.
(Reporting by Josh Reich and Ed Osmond; Editing by Ken Ferris)